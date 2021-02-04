The Cumberland County Lady Jets used a strong start defensively to fuel their 73-36 victory at Rhea County on Tuesday.
“I challenged our team tonight to be ready to play, and to treat this like a tournament game,” said CCHS head coach Tyler McWilliams.
“It’s February, so we need to be ready.
“They did that and responded well,” McWilliams added. “I couldn’t be more proud of our energy and effort.”
The contest was a showcase for Lady Jet guard Grace Baldwin, who scored 18 points on 7-8 shooting off the bench.
“Grace had a big night, and she’s been a big part of this team,” said McWilliams. “It’s good to see her have a night like this. She deserves it.”
Cumberland County wasted no time taking control, as the Lady Jets led 17-3 late in the first period. CCHS held a strong 39-18 lead at halftime.
“We’ve been talking about playing inside-out and want to get some paint touches early,” McWilliams said. “We did a good job passing the ball. It’s fun to watch, fun to coach, and I guarantee it’s fun to play that way.”
Cumberland County cruised through the second half to finish the 73-36 victory.
Also filling the stat sheet was point guard Emery Baragona. The sophomore recorded 16 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals in 21 minutes.
Cumberland County improves to 15-9 overall with the non-district win. The Lady Jets traveled to Clarkrange Thursday for a matchup against Class A’s No. 4-ranked team.
“There’s a lot of history and tradition there,” McWilliams said. “Every time you get to play against them, it’s an opportunity.
“It’ll be good for us to have that challenge going into tournament time.”
Cumberland County (73): Grace Baldwin 18, Emery Baragona 16, Josi Smith 9, Jalynn Baldwin 8, Abby Houston 7, Nerissa Scarbrough 6, Jorja Anderson 3, Madison Buffkin 2, Tia Swallows 2, Shelbi Smith 2
