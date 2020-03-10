The 2020 softball regular season got off to an exciting start for the Cumberland County Lady Jets Monday afternoon, as they picked up a pair of victories over Rockwood at Jet Park.
A walk-off double capped the first contest, followed by a come-from-behind 8-7 victory in game two of the non-district doubleheader.
Game one
The Lady Jets recorded only one hit in game one, and it wound up being the game-winner as 1B Kelsi Hodgson hit a walk-off double to score Sierra Reed and Carlie Sherrill and defeat the Lady Tigers, 2-0.
Lady Jet Ivy Loveday had a strong day on the mound, as she gave up only two hits and struck out five in the shutout victory.
Game two
The offensive struggles from the first game didn’t transition over to game two, as CCHS and Rockwood combined for 15 runs in the 8-7 Lady Jet victory.
Lady Jet Rachael Sherrill recorded two hits, with Laura Timmcke, Betty Hester, Diane McCain, Carlie Sherrill, Jade Norrod and Hodgson each recording one.
Hester and Sherrill each had two RBIs.
The Lady Jets trailed 7-3 midway through the contest before storming back for the victory, putting the team at 2-0 to start the season.
Next on the schedule for CCHS was cross-town foe Stone Memorial on Tuesday and Thursday, weather permitting.
The Lady Jets will play this weekend in a tournament at Cane Creek sports park hosted by Gordonsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.