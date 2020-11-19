Tuesday’s season opener didn’t go as planned for the Cumberland County Lady Jets, as they were defeated by York Institute, 46-33.
CCHS shot only 26.2% from the field, compared to York Institute’s 48.4%.
The Lady Jets trailed 9-6 after one quarter of play before York grew their lead to 19-13 at halftime.
Cumberland County twice caught up to York in the second half, including tying the contest at 27 early in the fourth period.
However, CCHS was never able to take the lead, and York finished the contest on a 19-6 run to complete the victory.
Cumberland County point guard Emery Baragona led her team in scoring with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Abby Houston scored eight, and freshman Jalynn Baldwin scored seven points and pulled down four rebounds.
CCHS is 0-1 on the season and will play Livingston Academy and Cookeville this Saturday at Clarkrange in a hall of fame play day.
