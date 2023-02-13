Coach Kim Cram-Torres and the Cumberland County Lady Jets were able to accomplish something Saturday night not many coaches are able to do.
They beat the Clarkrange Lady Buffaloes, one of the premier girls’ programs in the state, 68-49. The win, Cumberland County’s second victory over Clarkrange and hall of fame coach Lamar Rogers this season, helped CCHS close out the regular season at 21-7.
“Lamar Rogers is just so smart,” said Cram-Torres after the game. “He has adjusted himself throughout the year and he’s gone to playing all guards, and they can all shoot the 3. That is going to suit him well for his playoffs. I think that’s what he wanted to do tonight, continue that rhythm. They made six 3’s in the fourth quarter.
“That was good for us, getting to play against a different dynamic with the guards. I thought we did a good job, but we got a little unfocused in the fourth quarter by being up so much. I was just happy to have beaten them again.”
Cumberland County opened the game with smothering defense, looking to turn the Lady Buffs over. Offensively, the Lady Jets tried to get it inside to Jaylynn Baldwin. The plan seemed to work as the Lady Jets took a 20-10 advantage after the first quarter and, with the help of Baldwin and the outside shooting of Abby Houston, led 35-15 at the break.
The Lady Jets pushed their lead to as many as 32 points at 57-25 after three periods. Clarkrange responded in the fourth period and cut the margin to 20 at 62-42 with just minutes remaining.
Jalynn Baldwin led the way with 19 points for CCHS. Houston scored 18, and Emery Baragona and Aliyah Hawkins had nine each. Grace Baldwin chipped in with eight points, and Jorja Anderson scored five.
Chloe Rogers scored 16 to lead Clarkrange.
“The press, that’s what we do. It is a staple of our defense. We have kids that can score, but our strength is our defense,” Cram-Torres said. “We held White County to 36, and we held Clarkrange to 25 through three quarters. Everything we do is based off our defense.
“I thought a lot of people contributed. Abby Houston came out and made some big shots, she was really in a good rhythm. Jalynn played well. Because Clarkrange plays five guards, we were going to pound the ball inside to Jalynn and she was ready.”
Cumberland County will open the district tournament Feb. 14 at home with Stone Memorial. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
