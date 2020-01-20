A slow start didn’t stop the Cumberland County Lady Jets from improving to 5-0 in District 7AA play Friday night, as CCHS defeated Grundy County 61-40.
The win improves CCHS’ district record to 25-0 in 7AA over the past three seasons.
Freshman guards Emery Baragona and Abby Houston led the way for Cumberland County, as Houston finished with 18 points, three assists and three steals. Baragona had a balanced stat line, as the point guard recorded 17 points, seven steals, five assists and three rebounds.
Junior Shelbi Smith made her mark on the boards as the forwards posted 14 rebounds, six points and four steals.
After leading by a single basket (11-9) at the end of the first quarter, Cumberland County outscored the Lady Jackets 30-10 behind a strong defensive effort to lead 41-19 at halftime.
“Everything we wanted to do came together in that second quarter,” said Lady Jet head coach Radhika Miller. “We worked hard on defense and rebounding this week. They laid it all out there and gave 100% effort. Out of that second quarter, those points were converted from our defense.”
Cumberland County kept its defense locked in the entire second half, winning by a final score of 61-40.
“We’ve got to work still on getting stops when we need them,” Miller said. “The game got sloppy in the second half.”
The Lady Jets improved to 7-12 overall with the victory, and will travel to an old foe Tuesday for their next contest: White County. The Lady Warriors enter Tuesday’s contest with a 14-5 overall record.
Cumberland County (61): Abby Houston 18, Emery Baragona 17, Josi Smith 9, Shelbi Smith 6, Beth Ann Brewer 5, Kimberly Wooll 2, Grace Baldwin 2, Madison Buffkin 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.