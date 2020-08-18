Soccer officially kicked off in Cumberland County Monday afternoon when the Cumberland County Lady Jets defeated DeKalb County 2-1 in District 6AA action.

"It's a good win," said CCHS head coach Cub Whitson. "DeKalb definitely fought back after that first goal we put on them. I feel like playing as high intensity as we did, we let off the gas and that gave them a chance to recover. They got a goal off some miscommunication from our defenders."

Nerissa Scarbrough gave the Lady Jets their first goal of the season with 20:50 left in the first half as she connected on a shot from the right side off an assist from Jordan Herring.

DeKalb County answered before halftime, tying the contest at 1-1.

Late in the second half, Herring scored a goal of her own off a rebound from a Belle Christopher shot, giving CCHS the 2-1 victory.

"If we could keep that pressure up the whole game, I'd be happier with the win," Whitson added. "We had more chances than the two goals we scored. I can't be too frustrated, because it's the first time we've went up against a live opponent."

The Lady Jets will have more than a week off before taking on Upperman next Thursday. The layoff will be beneficial for Cumberland County.

"Now I can definitely see where some adjustments need to be made," Whitson said. "A game setting is so different than practice."

