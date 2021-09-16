District play continued on the road for the Cumberland County Lady Jets soccer team Tuesday, as they won at DeKalb County, 3-1.
“This was probably the best-executed game we’ve had,” said CCHS head coach Cub Whitson. “We played very solid for the entire 80 minutes. The girls executed the game plan almost to a T, so it was a great night.”
“I think we played together,” said CCHS senior Belle Christopher, who scored two goals on her birthday against the Tigers. “I think we combined good and weren’t playing selfish.”
The Lady Jets lead by as many as three goals before DeKalb scored late in the second half.
Neither team could break through the other’s keeper for most of the first half until Lady Jet Beth Ann Brewer scored an acrobatic goal with 1:28 left until halftime, putting CCHS ahead 1-0 at the break.
DeKalb County stayed within striking distance for most of the second half until Christopher scored the first of her two goals with 10:04 remaining, putting Cumberland County ahead 2-0.
Christopher’s second goal came four minutes later at the 6:09 mark to give CCHS a comfortable 3-0 lead.
“I got the ball at the end of the circle and started dribbling out,” Christopher said. “I saw a big gap between two of the center gaps because both were pressing, so I took the gap and the whole side was wide open.”
DeKalb found the back of the net with 3:31 left to make the final score 3-1 in favor of Cumberland County.
“From front to back, it was good stuff,” Whitson said. “We’ve been stressing the importance of connecting passes and moving off the ball. Tonight, it just clicked.”
Cumberland County improves to 3-1 in district play and 5-2-2 overall with the win.
The Lady Jets traveled to Upperman on Thursday and will play at Stone Memorial on Tuesday.
