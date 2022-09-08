CCHS OS SC 1-3.JPG
The Cumberland County Lady Jets cruised to a 9-0 non-district victory over Oliver Springs Tuesday afternoon to improve to 5-3 overall.

CCHS freshman Mariana Alva continued her stellar season with four first-half goals in the victory.

Lady Jet senior Kyle Tanner opened the game with a goal on a cross from freshman Molly Neal to take a 1-0 lead with 33:53 remaining until halftime.

Less than 1 minute later, senior Tia Swallows nailed a shot from outside the box to put the Lady Jets up 2-0 with 32:56 remaining in the half.

The rest of the first half was all Alva as she connected on four consecutive goals to put CCHS up 6-0 at halftime. Alva’s goals came at the 22:42, 12:52, 7:51 and 5:16 marks in the first half.

Less than 30 seconds into the second half, Tanner scored her second goal of the evening to push Cumberland County’s lead to 7-0.

Swallows scored her second goal of the evening with 32:19 left before senior Emily Farley scored to make it 9-0, enacting the mercy rule and giving CCHS the victory.

The Lady Jets hosted DeKalb County on Thursday and travel to Bradley Central on Saturday.

