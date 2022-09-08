The Cumberland County Lady Jets cruised to a 9-0 non-district victory over Oliver Springs Tuesday afternoon to improve to 5-3 overall.
CCHS freshman Mariana Alva continued her stellar season with four first-half goals in the victory.
Lady Jet senior Kyle Tanner opened the game with a goal on a cross from freshman Molly Neal to take a 1-0 lead with 33:53 remaining until halftime.
Less than 1 minute later, senior Tia Swallows nailed a shot from outside the box to put the Lady Jets up 2-0 with 32:56 remaining in the half.
The rest of the first half was all Alva as she connected on four consecutive goals to put CCHS up 6-0 at halftime. Alva’s goals came at the 22:42, 12:52, 7:51 and 5:16 marks in the first half.
Less than 30 seconds into the second half, Tanner scored her second goal of the evening to push Cumberland County’s lead to 7-0.
Swallows scored her second goal of the evening with 32:19 left before senior Emily Farley scored to make it 9-0, enacting the mercy rule and giving CCHS the victory.
The Lady Jets hosted DeKalb County on Thursday and travel to Bradley Central on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.