The Cumberland County Lady Jets set a program record Monday night against Rhea County, as CCHS hit 17 three-pointers on their way to an 84-34 victory.
“I’m proud that they were able to set that record,” said McWilliams. “But I’m more proud of the passes that led to those shots. I felt like tonight, for the first time all season, we really had a good flow to our game and moved the ball well. We’ve improved so much, and it was good to see them earn that.”
Abby Houston and Josi Smith each knocked down four three-pointers apiece. Emery Baragona hit three treys, while Nerissa Scarbrough and Jorja Anderson hit two. Grace Baldwin and Beth Ann Brewer each hit a three-pointer as well to total 17.
Along with 15 points, Baragona recorded seven rebounds and six assists. Anderson recorded six rebounds and four assists along with her eight points.
The dominant victory saw action from each player on the CCHS roster.
“I was proud how, from top to bottom, everybody was ready to play,” McWilliams said. “I could tell from the tip that tonight was a little different. We were due a game to shoot well.”
Cumberland County led 30-5 after one quarter and 54-14 at halftime.
The win improves Cumberland County to 11-8 overall. CCHS has won six of its last seven games, with each win coming by at least 13 points.
Up next for the Lady Jets is White County on Tuesday.
“In January, every week is a big week,” McWilliams. “We’re going to take the one game at a time approach. Who we are now is not who we want to be in March.”
Cumberland County at White County is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.
Cumberland County (84): Emery Baragona 15, Josi Smith 12, Abby Houston 12, Jalynn Baldwin 9, Jorja Anderson 8, Beth Ann Brewer 7, Grace Baldwin 7, Nerissa Scarbrough 6, Shelbi Smith 4, Madison Buffkin 2, Tia Swallows 2
