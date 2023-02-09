The Cumberland County Lady Jets battled through a rough basketball game with visiting DeKalb County Tuesday night. CCHS won the game 54-50, but the Lady Jets missed several open shots that could have changed the flow of the game.
The Lady Tigers kept playing tough defense and putting the ball in the basket. They had cut the lead to two late in the game before Cumberland County held on for the win.
“I think shooting the 3’s is their strength, so that’s what they try to do,” said Cumberland County Coach Kim Cram-Torees. “We got off to a great start, but then we didn’t do a good job of finding their shooters. Then, when we missed shots, we would get tight. The bottom line is our kids are not handling the pressure they’re putting on themselves.”
Emery Baragona, Jalynn Baldwin and Aliyah Hawkins helped the Lady Jets rush out to a 14-8 lead after the opening quarter and then pushed the lead to 24-16 heading into halftime. The Lady Tigers came fighting back and cut the advantage to four at 33-29 heading into the final eight minutes.
Baragona had a game-high 21 points. Jalynn Baldwin scored 12 and Hawkins added 11. Abby Houston added seven and Grace Baldwin scored three.
Ella VanVraken led DeKalb County with 20 points in the loss.
The girls’ district race is cluttered. Livingston Academy and Upperman are both currently 9-2 in league play. White County is third at 8-3 and Cumberland County is fourth at 7-4. DeKalb County is next at 4-7 with Stone Memorial at 1-10 and Macon County at 1-11.
“They're putting way too much pressure on themselves and we’ve had conversations about it,” Cram-Torres said. “When they miss shots or whatever it is, you can see them get tighter and tighter. The external pressure needs to stop.”
Cumberland County had just about any shot it wanted against the DeKalb County defense, but they just wouldn’t fall – whether it was a drive to the basket by Baragona or an uncontested 3-pointer by Houston.
“Had we made the shots we typically make, and we had great looks, if we make those shots it is not the same game,” Cram-Torres said. “Even more our free throws, we easily probably missed 18 free throws, that would have changed the whole outlook.”
Cumberland County closes the regular season this week with homes games Feb. 10 against White County and Feb. 11 against Clarkrange.
“The talking is over,” Cram-Torres said. “My message to the players tonight was we’ve done a lot of talking about the mental pressure players are putting on themselves. We’ve tried to take care of that as coaches. So, now the players have to fix it.”
