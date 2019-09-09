Crossville’s girls soccer programs met Thursday night in District 6AA soccer action, and the Cumberland County Lady Jets left smiling as they defeated Stone Memorial 6-0.
“We focused on getting ourselves mentally prepared, and I feel like we did a pretty good job of that,” said Lady Jet coach Cub Whitson. “We were ready to play.
“Our biggest thing was finishing. We have been creating opportunities, but had a mental block there. We pushed through that tonight.”
Cumberland County found the back of the net three times in the first half. The offense was balanced as each goal was scored by a different Lady Jet.
Up first was Jordan Herring, who finished a shot from the left side of the goal off a pass from Lauren Randall to give CCHS a 1-0 lead.
Randall found her-
self on the receiving end of their next goal as she finished a shot off the assist from Belle Christopher.
Christopher then took matters into her own hands, hitting a shot from the right side outside the box, putting Cumberland County ahead 3-0 at halftime.
Randall followed her impressive first half by scoring three goals in the second to make the final score 6-0 in favor of Cumberland County.
“She’s worked all summer on her shot,” said Whitson. “Tonight, she was determined and I was proud of her.”
The Lady Jet defense, led by keeper Ali Wilson, played one of its best games of the season Thursday night.
“Coming off of Tuesday’s game, our defense really needed to get it together,” Whitson said. “It was all about communication. They were upset with themselves with what happened at DeKalb, and they weren’t going to let it happen again.”
The matchup with Stone Memorial always has an extra intensity for CCHS.
“It’s a huge rivalry game,” said Whitson. “We told the girls that it’s just another game. It’s important because it’s district, but in the grand scheme of things we play the games to get better for the postseason.”
With the win, Cumberland County improved to 3-0 in District 6AA play and has the chance to sweep the district Tuesday against Livingston Academy. CCHS hosts the Wildcats at 6 p.m.
The Lady Panthers went into Friday’s contest short-handed as keeper Katie Coudriet was out, forcing Kylian Fuentes to play in the net. Fuentes suffered a second-half injury and had to leave the contest.
Stone Memorial will host Upperman this Tuesday in a key District 6AA matchup at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.