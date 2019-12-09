The names have changed, but the pecking order remains the same: the Cumberland County Lady Jets still own District 7AA.
CCHS opened district play in dominant fashion Friday night by defeating the visiting Bledsoe County Lady Warriors 71-45.
“Coming away with a win was huge for this young team,” said CCHS head coach Radhika Miller. “It’s huge for their confidence, as well as a reward for all their hard work.”
The win puts Cumberland County at 21-0 over District 7AA foes since joining the District in 2017-’18.
The teams traded first-quarter baskets, with Bledsoe County leading 7-4 early in the opening period. From then on, Cumberland County picked up their play on both ends of the floor to lead 17-11 at the end of the first period.
The Lady Jets quickly grew their lead to double-digits (22-11) early in the second quarter and never looked back as they led 44-24 at halftime.
Freshman Abby Houston scored 11 second-quarter points for a total of 15 at the break.
Cumberland County cruised in the second half as they led 59-37 after three quarters and won by a final score of 71-45.
Houston finished the contest with 23 points, six rebounds and four steals, a new scoring best in her young career.
Emery Baragona put up 17 points and seven steals for the Lady Jets. Jorjabel Anderson led CCHS in rebounds with 10.
The win is the first this season for the new-look Lady Jets, who are now 1-4 overall.
Cumberland County has no time to celebrate, as their toughest test thus far comes to CCHS on Tuesday: Stone Memorial.
The Lady Panthers enter the contest 7-1 overall and are regarded as one of the best teams in Tennessee.
Tipoff for Stone Memorial at Cumberland County is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Cumberland County (71): Abby Houston 23, Emery Baragona 17, Josi Smith 8, Shelbi Smith 7, Beth Ann Brewer 5, Grace Baldwin 5, Samantha Magdaleno 4, Jorjabel Anderson 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.