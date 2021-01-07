Some games, everything just goes right.
Tuesday was a prime example for the Cumberland County Lady Jets, as they defeated the Bledsoe County Lady Warriors, 66-16.
“I was so proud of my team and their effort tonight,” said CCHS head coach Tyler McWilliams. “I liked our defense. We’re trying some different things and making adjustments as the season goes on.”
Cumberland County rushed out to a 30-0 lead midway through the second period and led 44-2 at halftime before winning by a final score of 66-16.
Every player on the CCHS roster scored at least two points in the win. Sophomore point guard Emery Baragona led Cumberland County in scoring with 15 points, four steals and three assists in 11 minutes.
Grace Baldwin posted six points, three assists and three steals off the bench.
The Lady Jets improved to 10-7 overall with the win and have won eight of their last nine games.
“We’re starting to figure out our identity,” McWilliams said. “I’ve got girls ready to help in any way that they can. As long as we stick together and stay focused, we’re going to be a tough team to put out.”
Up next, CCHS will face their biggest challenge of the season: a rematch with Class AAA state title contender Stone Memorial.
“It’s exciting,” McWilliams said. “What an opportunity we have to grow and measure ourselves. We’re not going to find a tougher team than the one down the road.”
Stone Memorial at Cumberland County is scheduled to tip off Friday at 6 p.m.
Cumberland County (66): Emery Baragona 15, Shelbi Smith 8, Tia Swallows 6, Grace Baldwin 6, Abby Houston 6, Josi Smith 5, Beth Ann Brewer 4, Paige Roberts 4, Jalynn Baldwin 4, Madison Buffkin 2, Chloe Reagan 2, Nerissa Scarbrough 2, Jorja Anderson 2
