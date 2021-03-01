Emotions were high at Cumberland County High School Friday night, as the Lady Jets defeated Livingston Academy in the Region 4AA tournament quarterfinals, 54-42.
“I was a little nervous at first, but as the game went on I settled down,” said Lady Jet guard Abby Houston. “I realized if we play together we’ll be fine. As the night went on, I got more excited as we got closer to the win.”
Houston led her team in scoring with 18 points and four steals.
Also posting an impressive stat line was sophomore point guard Emery Baragona, who recorded 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
“Whenever I drive, my teammates are really good at shooting,” said Baragona on her assists. “From me being aggressive, I get my other teammates shots.”
The Lady Jets came out red-hot, hitting five three-pointers in the first period to lead 23-7. Nerissa Scarbrough hit three first-quarter three-pointers for CCHS.
Cumberland County’s offense cooled off in the second period, but the defense stayed strong to give the Lady Jets a 29-14 halftime lead.
CCHS grew its lead to more 21 points (45-24) in the third quarter, which helped the Lady Jets hold off a late Livingston run. The Lady Jets won by a final score of 54-42.
The win puts CCHS back in the Region 4AA tournament semifinals for the first time since 2018, and was also the team’s 20th win of the season following their 7AA championship win.
“I’ve been blessed to come into a program that’s established,” said CCHS head coach Tyler McWilliams.
“They have a tradition here of winning district championships, and my kids have worked so hard. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Lady Jets hosted Macon County in the Region 4AA semifinals on Monday. Results from that contest are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com
Cumberland County (54): Abby Houston 18, Emery Baragona 11, Nerissa Scarbrough 10, Josi Smith 5, Jorja Anderson 4, Shelbi Smith 4, Jalynn Baldwin 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.