The red-hot Cumberland County Lady Jets picked up two more wins in this week’s Border Battle at South Pittsburg High School.
CCHS defeated Central Magnet 48-33 on Monday and Chattanooga Christian School 48-29 on Tuesday.
“Defense got to us a little bit in the tournament at Herirtage, so we put an emphasis on it this week,” said CCHS head coach Tyler McWilliams. “We really focused on getting back to playing defense like we know how to.”
The Lady Jets have one six of their last seven games and are currently 9-7 overall.
“It’s went well. We’ve seen a lot of growth in the last three weeks,” McWilliams said. “It makes me wonder what we could’ve done had we been more prepared at the beginning, but that’s part of it. As long as we’re improving every game, then we’ll be in a good position come March.”
Against Central Magnet, Lady Jet point guard Emery Baragona posted 14 points, seven assists and four steals.
Cumberland County (48): Emery Baragona 14, Abby Houston 13, Jalynn Baldwin 11, Shelbi Smith 4, Jorja Anderson 3, Nerissa Scarbrough 3
Abby Houston led the Lady Jets in scoring against CCS with 17 points and seven steals, while Baragona posted a double-double with 11 points, 11 assists and five rebounds.
Cumberland County (48): Abby Houston 17, Emery Baragona 11, Jalynn Baldwin 6, Josi Smith 6, Madison Buffkin 4, Jorja Anderson 2, Shelbi Smith 2
