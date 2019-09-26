The Cumberland County Lady Jets won a key District 6AA volleyball match on Tuesday as they swept Smith County three sets to zero.
The Lady Jets dominated the first set 25-10 before winning tight contests in the second and third. CCHS won the second set 27-25 before closing out in the final set 25-21.
Cumberland County will take the court one more time before the district tournament when they host Rhea County on Thursday, Oct. 3.
