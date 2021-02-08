The Cumberland County Lady Jets picked up a key district win and fell to one of Tennessee’s top teams last week.
CCHS traveled to Clarkrange on Thursday and was defeated by the Class A No. 4 Lady Buffaloes, 74-37. The Lady Jets rebounded with a 79-34 district win over Grundy County on Saturday.
At Clarkrange
Clarkrange showed why they’re one of Tennessee’s top-ranked teams Thursday with a 74-37 win over the Lady Jets.
Defense is key for coach Lamar Rogers, and his Lady Buffaloes forced 20 CCHS turnovers.
Clarkrange led 47-20 at halftime.
Abby Houston posted nine points for CCHS against the Lady Buffaloes.
Cumberland County (37): Abby Houston 9, Shelbi Smith 8, Jalynn Baldwin 8, Emery Baragona 7, Josi Smith 3, Tia Swallows 2
vs. Grundy County
The Lady Jets sent their seniors off in style with a 79-34 win over Grundy County on senior night.
The win is Cumberland County’s 37th consecutive win against District 7AA opponents dating back to the 2017-’18 season.
The Lady Jets led 21-11 after the first period and 32-24 at halftime.
The Lady Jets dominated the second half, outscoring Grundy County 25-6 in the third quarter and 22-4 in the fourth to win by a final score of 79-34.
Abby Houston led CCHS with 18 points, followed by Grace Baldwin with 16 and Emery Baragona with 14 points and nine assists.
The Lady Jets are now 16-10 overall and 7-0 in district play.
CCHS travels to Bledsoe County Tuesday.
Cumberland County (79): Abby Houston 18, Grace Baldwin 16, Emery Baragona 14, Jalynn Baldwin 10, Tia Swallows 5, Jorja Anderson 5, Paige Roberts 5, Madison Buffkin 4, Shelbi Smith 2
