Postseason soccer play for Tennessee high schools starts this week with district soccer tournaments across the state.
In Crossville, Stone Memorial and Cumberland County are set to face off in the District 6AA tournament semifinals hosted at Cumberland County High School.
CCHS enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed, while Stone Memorial comes in at No. 3.
Livingston Academy will be the overall No. 1, while Smith County is No. 4 and Upperman No. 5.
Cumberland County swept Stone Memorial during their two regular season matches, 3-0 and 2-0.
Results, photos and videos of the tournament will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
