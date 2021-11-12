Cumberland County High School Lady Jet basketball is quickly approaching, and with it comes the beginning of the Kim Cram-Torres regime as head coach.
The Lady Jets have been in practice since Nov. 1, and take the court for their first game against Coalfield at home on Nov. 16
“I’m really excited,” said Cram-Torres. “I love practice and the process of putting it all together. To have everyone in one room is exciting. We didn’t get a summer with them, and didn’t get to do what we do.”
Cram-Torres took over the Lady Jets during the TSSAA dead period after summer practice and former head coach Tyler McWilliams returned to his former role at Upperman as assistant coach.
Cram-Torres has a decorated coaching career from California, where she was twice named the state coach of the year in 2006 and 2012 for her efforts at Villa Park High School for nine seasons and Brea Olinda High School for two.
“We want possessions,” she said. “We have a unique group of kids; we don’t have a true post or point guard. Everybody has got to be able to make standing threes, and everybody has to put the ball on the ground. We need a lot of shots in the paint to balance those other things out.
“We’ll do whatever we can to do to get those extra possessions,” she said. “I want our kids to be tough. Toughness is a mindset, and this is a year they’re going to have to do that.”
The Lady Jets went 20-12 last season and won the District 7AA championship before falling to eventual state champion Macon County in the Region 3AA semifinals.
Cumberland County Lady Jets basketball has won six consecutive district championships dating back to 2016 and their time in District 6AAA.
Cumberland County brings back six starters or key rotation pieces from last year, including junior reigning district MVP Emery Baragona and the 2019-’20 district MVP Abby Houston, who is also a junior.
“Emery is our most recognizable player,” Cram-Torres said. “She does so much for us, and is probably our most competitive player. She really drives that energy. Her best attribute is her competitive nature.
“Abby is really good at shooting it, but she has to do more this year,” Cram-Torres added. “We’re expecting a lot out of her. She had a great summer with us and on the AAU circuit.”
Seniors for the Lady Jets include Samantha Magdaleno, Josi Smith and Beth Ann Brewer.
“Josi’s going to be a big part of what we’re trying to do,” Cram-Torres added. “We’ve got a good, little senior class.”
Also returning are contributors Jorja Anderson, Jalynn Baldwin and Grace Baldwin.
“Jorja and Abby are so similar, so we need the same things from her as Abby,” Cram-Torres added. “Grace is really going to help us get those extra possessions; she’s got speed and can play hard.
“Jalynn is a returning post player, and she’s going to have to do a little of everything,” Cram-Torres said. “She’s not a true post, and she’s really added to what all she can do.”
New to the Lady Jet basketball team this year are freshmen Aliyah Hawkins, Lexi Carroll, Carlee Williams and Mallaree Woodard.
“This is a fun group; we have 15 players who have been great and worked really hard,” Cram-Torres added. “They’ve handled the transition well.”
Cumberland County will compete in District 7AAA after three years in District 7AA. The Lady Jets never lost a game to District 7AA opponents during their four seasons in Class AA.
District 7AAA includes Cumberland County, Stone Memorial, White County, Livingston Academy, Upperman, Macon County and DeKalb County.
“I’m really impressed with the district not only with the talent, but with the coaching staffs,” Cram-Torres said. “You have state champions all over. You have to have players to win, but you also have to have coaches to go with that.”
In non-district action, the Lady Jets will play Coalfield, McMinn Central, York Institute, Clarkrange, Brentwood Academy and Pickett County along with Christmas trips to Tampa, FL, and Hilton Head, SC, to face out-of-state competition.
“Our schedule is tough,” Cram-Torres said. “There’s not a night off. There’s plenty of chances for signature wins on here.”
The Lady Jets will look to make progress against their new district opponents in 2021-’22, as CCHS has two wins against current district foes the last two seasons, which came against DeKalb County on Dec. 19, 2020, and Livingston Academy in the region tournament on Feb. 26.
“It’s important to the players’ confidence to say, ‘hey, that was a big win’ and I think that’s something missing with this group,” Cram-Torres said.
Coaching alongside Cram will be Randy Herring and her husband, Jon Torres.
“I can’t wait to start putting our wrinkles in,” Cram-Torres said. “Randy, Jon and I have talked about what we think will work with these kids, and we’re excited to start that process.”
Cumberland County’s journey to a seventh consecutive district championship and beyond begins Tuesday, Nov. 16, when they host Coalfield.
Cumberland County Girls Basketball Schedule
2021
Nov. 16 Coalfield
Nov. 20 Stewarts Creek, Cleveland (@ Cleveland)
Nov. 26-27CCHS Thanksgiving Classic
Nov. 30 York Institute
Dec. 7 McMinn Central
Dec. 10 Macon County
Dec. 14 @ Stone Memorial
Dec. 17 @ York Institute
Dec. 19-22 Hilton Head, SC Tourney
Dec. 28-31 Tampa Bay, FL Tourney
2022
Jan. 4 Clarkrange
Jan. 7 @ Livingston Academy
Jan. 11 @ Upperman
Jan. 14 DeKalb County
Jan. 15 @ Clarkrange
Jan. 18 White County
Jan. 21 @ Macon County
Jan. 25 Stone Memorial
Jan. 29 @ Pickett County
Feb. 1 Livingston Academy
Feb. 4 Upperman
Feb. 8 @ DeKalb County
Feb. 11 @ White County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.