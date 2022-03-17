Cumberland County softball started their season in dramatic fashion, as they defeated Rockwood 11-10 in walk-off fashion.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Lady Jet center fielder Kelsi Hodgson delivered a single to center, sending Sierra Reed safely home from second for the game-winning run.
CCHS racked up nine hits in the victory, led by Reed who went 4-5 with two RBIs and five runs scored.
Bella Phann went 2-4 with two RBIs as well.
Rockwood led by as many as four runs (7-3) in the top of the third inning before CCHS came back for the victory.
On Tuesday, the Lady Jets played White County at a loss of 15-0.
Photos from Monday’s win vs. Rockwood and Tuesday’s loss to White County are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.