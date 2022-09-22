Lady Jet senior volleyball players Megan Malecha and Sydney Huling were honored Monday evening at the final home game of the season.
“It’s been a privilege coaching these two players,” said Roger Dixon, CCHS volleyball coach for the past two season. “They are leaders on and off the court. They have great personalities and are good students. They will be missed.”
Both are starters as outside hitters.
The varsity squad faced off with Van Buren County for their final home match. CCHS lost 2-0, but Dixon said there was a lot to be proud of in the match.
“Both sets were close,” he said. “We had a good lead in the second second set, but we couldn’t close it out.”
CCHS was up 24-20 in the second set, which would have extended the game to a third match. But Van Buren came back from the deficit to win.
“Van Buren is a very strong team,” Dixon said, adding he’d been told the leading hitter has been recruited for college teams in basketball and volleyball.
“We had a tough time trying to contain her,” he said. “They did an outstanding job.”
CCHS vs. Van Buren: Kills — Anna Fusco and Jade Tuely, 5; Carlee Williams, 4; Mallaree Woodard, 3; Huling, 2. Digs — Grace Christian, 10; Tuley and Huling, 7; Williams, 4; Laila Howard and Fusco, 2. Assists — Williams, 12; Howard, 6. Serving Aces — Fusco, 3; Tuley and Christian, 2; Williams, 1.
While the Lady Jets will be saying goodbye to their senior leaders this season, the future is bright, with an undefeated junior varsity squad. They beat Van Buren 2-0.
“I’m proud of them,” said Dixon. “It’s a small group. Several play both junior varsity and varsity.”
The entire volleyball roster includes 13 players. Dixon said a typical year would see 18 to 20 players. The JV team is made up of freshmen and sophomores.
Dixon said the Van Buren JV squad appeared to be a bit younger than the CCHS team, but said his players, “took care of business.”
Howard serves as setter for the team.
“She’s a great leader,” Dixon said. “Delayna Inman led the team in kills and Mallaree Woodard did a great job in the middle.”
Tuley has had a switch in her playing position due to an injury on the team.
“She did an outstanding job,” Dixon said. “She picked up the slack.”
Dani Hassler anchors the defense for the JV squad.
CCHS will be on the road next week, facing Upperman High School and Carter High School before heading into the district tournament, hosted by CCHS the first week in October.
“I feel we have a lot of young players with bright futures. We’ll continue working int he off season to improve on what we did this year,” Dixon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.