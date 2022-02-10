The Cumberland County Lady Jets survived a scare from District 7AAA foe DeKalb County on Tuesday as CCHS won in Smithville, 52-48.
“This trip is tough to make,” said CCHS head coach Kim Cram-Torres. “We knew the environment was going to be really tough. We got up quick, then we relaxed and let them back in it. We can’t do that in these types of environments.”
Lady Jet point guard Emery Baragona posted another strong performance, scoring 18 points to lead CCHS. Junior Abby Houston scored 16, along with 10 from Jalynn Baldwin.
Cumberland County jumped out quick to a 15-4 lead after one quarter and led 26-14 at the halftime break.
DeKalb County clawed their way back into the game with 5:20 remaining as they cut Cumberland County’s lead to one possession, 42-39.
The Tigerettes tied the contest at 44 via a three-pointer with 3:40 left, but CCHS sophomore Jalynn Baldwin had an answer as she converted back-to-back baskets to put the Lady Jets up 48-44 with 2:44 left.
The game was far from over as DeKalb County had the ball down 48-46, but the Lady Jet defense stood strong to force an errant shot, giving CCHS possession again. Baragona buried two free throws with 26.9 seconds remaining, putting her team up 50-46.
Grace Baldwin hit two more Lady Jet free throws with 19.6 left before DeKalb scored one final time, making the final score 52-48 in favor of CCHS.
Tuesday’s win was key for the Lady Jets (14-10, 7-3) in District 7AAA play.
As of publication Thursday morning, Cumberland County sits at third overall in league play behind White County (21-4, 9-1) and Livingston Academy (21-5, 8-3).
The Lady Jets take the court next against White County in back-to-back games. CCHS will play at White County on Friday and welcome the Warriorettes to Crossville on Saturday to conclude regular season play.
Cumberland County (52): Emery Baragona 18, Abby Houston 16, Jalynn Baldwin 10, Grace Baldwin 4, Jorja Anderson 2. Aliyah Hawkins 2
