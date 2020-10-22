The 2020 season has come to a close for the Cumberland County Lady Jet soccer team, as they were defeated at Kingston, 4-3, in the Region 3AA semifinals Tuesday night.
Kingston went ahead quick as they scored a goal less than four minutes in to lead 1-0. The Lady Jackets again found the back of the net at the 24:12 mark, giving them a 2-0 lead.
“We’ve only been scored on by a corner once this year, and those first two goals came off corners,” said CCHS head coach Cub Whitson. “I think we got caught on our heels a little bit. They executed those sets really well, and they have some great quality players.”
Cumberland County senior Jordan Herring then stepped up with a goal at the 8:04 mark, cutting the Kingston lead to 2-1 at halftime.
The Lady Jets tied the contest up at two goals apiece with 33:15 remaining as Belle Christopher put a goal in.
The teams battled evenly until the 11:22 mark, when Kingston converted a shot from well outside the box to take a 3-2 lead. Kingston then worked their magic with another long-range shot with 4:19 left, putting the Lady Jackets ahead 4-2.
“The other two shots they scored off were deep shots that unfortunately we couldn’t get to,” Whitson added. “They made some great plays and we just got unlucky.”
Cumberland County put one more goal on the board in the form of a Jesla Uribe shot off a corner, making the final score 4-3.
CCHS wraps up the year as District 6AA runners-up and had six players name to all-district teams, including second-team nominees Nerissa Scarbrough and Josi Smith, first-team nominees Madison Buffkin, Grace Baldwin and Belle Christopher and offensive MVP Jordan Herring.
The Lady Jet program will graduate the most successful senior class in program history, as they totaled 48 wins, a district championship, two region championships, two substate appearances and a berth in the TSSAA Class AA state tournament last season.
Seniors include Jordan Herring, Madison Buffkin, Nerissa Scarbrough, Sarah Elmore, Jade Norrod, Trisha Wilson and Cassidy Browning.
“They came in as freshmen and we won the region and went to substate, and they played a role in that,” Whitson said. “We had freshmen getting minutes in that success.
“Last year, obviously in making it to state, this class played a huge role in that,” Whitson added. “They provided a lot on the field for us, and we’re going to miss them.”
