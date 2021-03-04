The 2020-’21 season came to a close for the Cumberland County Lady Jets on Monday, as they fell in the Region 4AA semifinals to Macon County, 62-49.
“Macon has had some success over the past few years, and they have a great team,” said CCHS head coach Tyler McWilliams. “Ultimately, I’m proud of our kids and how we competed. We can use that game as a measuring stick going forward into the new district next year.”
Macon County would go on to win the Region 4AA championship on Wednesday night by defeating York Institute, 51-49.
The contest was the final one for four Lady Jet seniors: Madison Buffkin, Shelbi Smith, Chloe Reagan and Nerissa Scarbrough.
“They’re good kids,” said McWilliams. “They did a good job setting the tone for this season. Madison and Shelbi are four-year seniors, and they’ve been anchors on the defensive end.
“Nerissa and Chloe came back for their senior season, and they were a positive asset. I’m glad they came back.”
Lady Jet sophomores Abby Houston and Emery Baragona racked up individual awards this season, as Houston was named all-district and Baragona was named District 7AA MVP.
The duo has already set program records early in their career. Houston passed CCHS legend Jessica Beaty Capps in career three-pointers made with 135, and Baragona set the single-season assist record with 170.
This season was the first for McWilliams, who took the program over at 26 years old.
“I think it’s been a great season,” he said. It was different and unconventional because of all the COVID-19 things going on. We dove right in, and these kids did a great job of responding and doing what they needed to do.
“We met all of our team goals for the year, and I was pleased with that.”
The Lady Jets finished the year 20-12 overall, went undefeated in District 7AA and won their district tournament.
Cumberland County (49): Abby Houston 14, Emery Baragona 9, Nerissa Scarbrough 8, Tia Swallows 5, Jalynn Baldwin 4, Grace Baldwin 3, Madison Buffkin 2, Josi Smith 2, Paige Roberts 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.