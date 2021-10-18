The Cumberland County Lady Jets are District 6AA soccer runners-up after falling to Livingston Academy Thursday, 2-1.
The Lady Jets have played in the district title game each of the last five seasons, winning it in 2019 en route to their state tournament appearance.
In Friday’s rematch with LA, the Lady Wildcats struck first less than four minutes into the game to take a 1-0 lead.
Late in the first half, CCHS’ Arianna Gonzalez broke through the Livingston Academy defense, hitting a shot from outside the box with 1:02 remaining to tie the game at one goal each.
Livingston Academy scored the game-winning goal with 17:43 remaining to take the 2-1 championship victory.
After the game, Cumberland County’s all-district selections were honored.
Jaci Brannon was named to the second team, while Belle Christopher, Beth Ann Brewer, Grace Baldwin, Josi Smith and Peyton Dunlap were named to the first team.
Dunlap was named the district freshman of the year while Christopher was named District 6AA MVP.
CCHS advances to the Region 3AA tournament, where they’ll play at Kingston on Tuesday.
