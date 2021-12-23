The Cumberland County Lady Jet basketball team is leaving Hilton Head, SC, with some hardware as the team placed second in the Seahawk Classic earlier this week.
CCHS defeated Eastside on Monday, Spring Mills on Tuesday and fell to Trinity Collegiate School in Wednesday’s championship, 81-51.
Monday’s win vs. Eastside, SC, was smooth sailing for CCHS as they won 60-30.
Freshman Aliyah Hawkins led CCHS in scoring with 15 points, followed by 14 from Abby Houston.
Cumberland County (60): Aliyah Hawkins 15, Abby Houston 14, Emery Baragona 9, Grace Baldwin 9, Jorja Anderson 8, Aleaha Moore 3, Beth Ann Brewer 2
* * *
In Tuesday’s 45-43 win over Spring Mills, Baragona led with 18 points, while Grace Baldwin posted eight in the narrow victory.
Cumberland County (45): Emery Baragona 18, Grace Baldwin 8, Abby Houston 7, Aliyah Hawkins 4, Josi Smith 4, Aleaha Moore 3, Jorja Anderson 1
* * *
Wednesday’s game against Trinity saw Houston lead CCHS with 13 points, followed by Hawkins with 7.
Cumberland County (51): Abby Houston 13, Aliyah Hawkins 7, Grace Baldwin 6, Aleaha Moore 6, Emery Baragona 5, Jorja Anderson 5, Beth Ann Brewer 5, Lexi Carroll 2, Sam Magdelano 2
The Lady Jets are currently 6-6 overall and hit the road again after Christmas, this time going south to Tampa, FL for a holiday tournament.
