Friday’s clash of District 7AAA foes saw the Upperman Lady Bees win at Cumberland County, 37-33.
Upperman (19-5, 5-4) is currently ranked No. 7 in Class AAA and sits fourth in District 7AAA.
The Lady Jets are currently 13-10 overall and 6-3 in district play behind White County and Livingston Academy.
Friday’s game saw Lady Jet freshman Aliyah Hawkins lead her team in scoring with nine points, followed by Emery Baragona and Jorja Anderson at six points each.
Upperman’s defense set the tempo early as the Lady Bees led 9-2 after one quarter.
Cumberland County woke up offensively in the second period, but Upperman held a 20-14 advantage going into halftime.
The Lady Jets creeped closer in the third quarter as they trailed 26-22 after three periods.
CCHS caught Upperman and knotted the game up at 28 points each with 2:15 remaining, but the Lady Bees closed out from there to win by a final score of 37-33.
Cumberland County has a busy final week of the regular season as they travel to DeKalb County on Tuesday, then face White County in back-to-back nights on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Jets travel to Sparta on Friday and welcome the Warriorettes to Crossville on Saturday.
Additional photos from the homecoming game vs. Upperman are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Cumberland County (33): Aliyah Hawkins 9, Emery Baragona 6, Jorja Anderson 6, Abby Houston 4, Jalynn Baldwin 4, Grace Baldwin 2, Josi Smith 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.