The Cumberland County Lady Jets made a trip north to Clarkrange this Saturday for hall of fame action, where they faced off against Livingston Academy and Cookeville.
CCHS returned home empty-handed, as they were defeated in both contests.
“When you have two games in one day, you’re trying to get better,” said Lady Jet head coach Tyler McWilliams. “In tournament time, you play back-to-back nights so you’ve got to be ready for that.”
Cumberland County saw an 11-point fourth quarter lead slip away against Livingston, as they were defeated 55-48 in overtime.
“Unfortunately, we learned some hard lessons today,” McWilliams said. “A big thing for this young team is learning to finish games. Once we get over that hump, great things are ahead.
“We grew,” he added. “It would be nice to pad wins, but I still like the direction we’re heading in.”
Cumberland County (48): Emery Baragona 18, Shelbi Smith 11, Abby Houston 9, Jalynn Baldwin 7, Nerissa Scarbrough 3
CCHS then faced off against a talented Cookeville team and was defeated 49-32.
Cumberland County (32): Emery Baragona 11, Abby Houston 7, Jalynn Baldwin 6, Madison Buffkin 4, Shelbi Smith 4
The Lady Jets are currently 0-3 overall and will take the court again on Friday in Byrdstown, as they’ll face Monterey in Pickett County’s Thanksgiving classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.