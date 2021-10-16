The Cumberland County Lady Jets placed second in the District 6AA soccer tournament, as they fell to champion Livingston Academy on Thursday, 2-1.
Livingston Academy scored less than four minutes into the game before CCHS' Arianna Gonzalez scored with a minute before halftime, tying the game at one goal each.
LA broke through and scored with 17 minutes remaining to win 2-1.
Cumberland County's season isn't over, as the Lady Jets are preparing for the first round of the Region 3AA tournament. CCHS will play at District 5AA champion Kingston on Tuesday, time TBD.
More coming in the Tuesday edition of the Crossville Chronicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.