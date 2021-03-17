After nearly a year away, the Cumberland County Lady Jet softball team opened 2021 in impressive fashion, winning at Rockwood on Monday 19-4.
The game was the first in the Steve Plemons era, who took over the program last summer as their new head coach.
The Lady Jets wasted no time getting on the board as CCHS scored six runs in the first inning. Cumberland County posted 10 runs in the second and three in the third to total 19.
Destiny Horsley led CCHS at the plate, going 3-3 with 4 RBIs, a triple and a double. Sierra Reed, Aubrey Ostrander and Bella Phann each recorded two hits for CCHS as well.
Lady Jet Kelsi Hodgson lone hit made some noise, as she delivered a three-run home run to center field in the second inning.
The Lady Jets are now 1-0 and are scheduled to play Stone Memorial on Thursday, weather permitting.
