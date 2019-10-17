The Cumberland County Lady Jets soccer team punched its ticket to the District 6AA Tournament championship game Tuesday evening with a 6-0 victory over Stone Memorial High School in a game played in Baxter.
The Lady Jets faced Livingston Academy in Thursday’s title game, and Cumberland County is hoping the third time is the charm as far as winning the District 6AA Tournament championship is concerned.
The Lady Jets reached the tournament finals in 2017 and 2018, only to lose in heartbreaking fashion to Stone Memorial in 2017, 1-0, and Livingston Academy a year ago 2-1.
Cumberland County defeated the Lady Panthers 6-0 in the regular season, but Tuesday’s rematch would see Stone Memorial hanging with the regular season district champions for the better part of the first half.
Cumberland County held possession in Lady Panther territory for the majority of the half but had trouble getting the ball past Stone Memorial goalkeeper Katie Coudriet.
In the first 30 minutes of play, the Lady Jets had five solid chances to break a scoreless tie. Madison Buffkin had two good looks early with Coudriet making a save on the first attempt while Buffkin’s second shot ricocheted off the top bar.
Lady Jet Belle Christopher almost scored off a corner kick with 25:20 left in the first half, but Coudriet made a save by deflecting the ball off the left post.
Christopher and Lauren Randall had good looks around with 10 minutes left in the half, but both would come up empty.
After nearly 35 minutes of scoreless soccer, Christopher blasted a strong shot with 5:53 remaining that went off the right post and into the net to give the Lady Jets a 1-0 lead.
Buffkin added a goal after shaking three defenders at the 3:36 mark to make the score 2-0.
Stone Memorial’s Lilly Boston had two good shots in the first half, but one went wide left and the other was wide right.
The Lady Jets started to pull away early in the second half when Christopher scored the goal of the night off a beautiful assist from Randall. Randall was on the ground when she made the pass to Christopher who then made the score 3-0 with 29:10 left in the contest.
Randall scored her own goal with 17:03 remaining and Buffkin blasted in a long goal at the 12:05 mark to make the score 5-0.
Christopher recorded a hat trick when she scored with 7:30 remaining to make the final score 6-0.
Stone Memorial’s Kylian Fuentes had three good looks at the goal in the second half, but Lady Jet goalkeeper Ali Wilson turned her and her Lady Panther teammates away on each occasion.
