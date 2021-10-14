Postseason soccer is underway, and the Cumberland County Lady Jets find themselves in a familiar place as they defeated Stone Memorial 4-1 on Tuesday to earn a berth in Thursday’s District 6AA championship game.
“It’s a good feeling, and it’s always a goal,” said CCHS head coach Cub Whitson following Tuesday’s win. “We knew tonight was going to be difficult to reach that goal, but the girls were ready to play and executed.”
Thursday against Livingston Academy ia the Lady Jets’ fifth consecutive appearance in the district championship game.
Standing in their way was cross-town rival Stone Memorial, the tournament’s No. 3 seed. CCHS defeated SMHS 3-2 in overtime when they last met on Sept. 21.
“Every game against Stone feels huge,” Whitson said. “It can get emotional. I felt like our girls did a great job staying composed and embraced that pressure.
District MVP Belle Christopher started things out for the Lady Jets, scoring on a penalty kick with 25:20 remaining in the first half to put her team up 1-0.
“We knew we needed to get up early and try to create some distance,” Whitson said. “We did a pretty good job of that.”
At the 19:54 mark, Christopher sent a free kick toward the net that Peyton Dunlap tapped in for the Lady Jets’ second goal, giving them a 2-0 lead.
The third and final first-half goal for CCHS came via a breakaway by Arianna Gonzalez, who hit Christopher down the right side of the field en route to her team’s third goal with 16:30 left until halftime.
After leading 3-0 at the break, Christopher and the Lady Jets scored once again with 33:23 left as she sent a free kick from the left side into the net, giving CCHS a 4-0 advantage.
Stone Memorial’s Sarah Miller put her team on the scoreboard with 7:57 left, as she scored to make the final 4-1 in favor of Cumberland County.
CCHS faced Livingston Academy in Thursday’s District 6AA championship at DeKalb County High School. Results from the game will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
