The Cumberland County Lady Jets returned to District 7AA action Friday night with a trip to Sequatchie County, where CCHS defeated the Lady Indians 64-30.
“I’m really proud of my team,” said Cumberland County head coach Tyler McWilliams. “We had the right mindset tonight, and you could see that our tough, non-conference schedule did us some good. We were ready to play.”
Freshman Jalynn Baldwin made her presence known Friday, as she posted her first-career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
“Jalynn is going to be a special player,” McWilliams said. “She’s done a great job in finding her role on this team and keeps improving as the season goes on.”
Cumberland County sophomore Abby Houston led the Lady Jets in scoring with 19 points and five rebounds, including five three-pointers.
Sequatchie County kept the game close for the first quarter, as CCHS led 12-10 after the first frame.
In the second period, defense translated to easy offense for Cumberland County as they outscored Sequatchie County 20-4 in the quarter to lead 32-14 at halftime.
Cumberland County kept their foot on the gas in the third quarter, outscoring Sequatchie 19-8 to lead 51-22 going into the final quarter before winning 64-30.
Putting together four quarters of good basketball has been a goal for the Lady Jets.
“That’s been a conversation for our team over the last few weeks,” McWilliams said. “We can’t just play two and a half or three quarters. We’ve got to be a four-quarter team, and tonight we did that for the first time all season.
“Everybody contributed, and that was big for us. That’s something we have that a lot of teams don’t.”
Cumberland County forced Sequatchie into 20 turnovers in the game, and the Jets recorded 16 team assists compared to Sequatchie’s three.
Cumberland County improves to 3-6 overall with the win and 2-0 in District 7AA play.
CCHS also extended its winning streak over District 7AA opponents to 32 consecutive games.
The Lady Jets’ Monday trip to York Institute and Tuesday game against Rhea County have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns from the opposing programs.
CCHS’ next scheduled contest is set for Monday, Dec. 21, as they will travel to Heritage High School for Christmas tournament action.
Cumberland County (64): Abby Houston 19, Jalynn Baldwin 17, Emery Baragona 7, Jorja Anderson 6, Beth Ann Brewer 6, Shelbi Smith 4, Tia Swallows 3, Madison Buffkin 2
