The Cumberland County Lady Jet soccer team added another “W” to their record Tuesday night with a 2-1 victory at Region 3AA foe Kingston.
“It was huge for us,” said Lady Jet head coach Cub Whitson. “We love playing these games because they gauge us for the postseason. We’ve got a long way to go, but we love to see the growth against teams like Kingston.”
Cumberland County found the net first as freshman Mariana Alva scored from the right side with 26:35 remaining until halftime to give CCHS a 1-0 lead.
Kingston would answer with a first-half goal of their own as they scored from outside the box with 12:33 left until halftime, tying the game at 1.
The Lady Jets retook control less than two minutes into the second half as Grace Baldwin found Peyton Dunlap in front of the net, who finished off a left-footed shot for a goal.
“It was a scramble in the box,” Whitson said. “We didn’t get a clean pass off. But Grace put the ball in the right area, and Peyton was there to clean it up. I’ll take it.”
The goal would prove to be the difference as Jaci Brannon and the Lady Jet defense shut Kingston out for the rest of the second half, securing the 2-1 victory.
Cumberland County improves to 4-2 overall and has won four consecutive games.
“We’re playing through some injuries and play some people out of position,” Whitson said. “The girls improvised so well tonight. That wasn’t necessarily the game plan we had, but we saw what we thought we could do.
“We got some really good looks.”
The Lady Jets traveled to Livingston Academy on Thursday and host Oliver Springs on Tuesday.
