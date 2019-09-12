For the second consecutive season, the Cumberland County Lady Jets have swept District 6AA soccer play following their 3-1 victory over Livingston Academy on Tuesday.
CCHS will be the overall No. 1 seed in the postseason district tournament (Oct. 15-18) after posting a perfect 4-0 record over district opponents this season.
Though the Lady Jets won handily, coach Cub Whitson sees improvements CCHS needs to make before tournament time.
“The only reason we won tonight is Ali Wilson had a phenomenal night in goal,” said Whitson.
“She had six phenomenal saves. We didn’t play to the best of our abilities.
“Livingston did a good job taking us out of our game. I give a lot of credit to them.”
Cumberland County got on the board early as Jordan Herring scored to make it 1-0 Jets, a score that would stand until halftime.
Early in the second half, Belle Christopher converted a penalty kick to go ahead 2-0.
The final goal of the evening came as Herring found Lauren Randall in front of the net, who finished a highlight-
reel shot to take a 3-0 lead.
Livingston Academy got on the board late in the contest via a penalty kick to make the final score 3-1.
“Being first in the district is a good feeling, but ultimately it means nothing,” added Whitson. “The only thing that matters is postseason play. If we peak at this point in the season, we’re only hurting ourselves.
“We’ve got to continue working on fundamentals. We always play hard, but we’ve got to play smart.”
Cumberland County improved to 5-0-3 on the season with the win.
The Lady Jets have nine more contests on the schedule until district tournament play.
Eight of the nine will be away from Crossville, including this weekend’s trip to the Cleveland Soccer Classic at Mouse Creek Soccer Complex.
CCHS will face Cleveland on Friday, Polk County on Saturday and Signal Mountain on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.