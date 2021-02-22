After almost one week of weather delays, the Cumberland County Lady Jets returned to the court Saturday and took care of business in the District 7AA semifinals.
CCHS held off Grundy County’s hopes for an upset and defeated the Lady Jackets 54-40 to advance to the District 7AA championship game for the fourth consecutive season. The appearance is their sixth straight overall dating back to their time in District 6AAA.
“What’s been done here is incredible,” said Lady Jet head coach Tyler McWilliams. “We want to make sure we finish the job off, and if we come out with the right mindset we’ll be all right. You want to make sure your kids have some pride in what’s been done here. But you still want to focus on one game at a time.
“Hopefully we can cap off what’s been an incredible run here with the Lady Jets.”
Abby Houston led Cumberland County in scoring on Saturday with 15 points, four rebounds and three blocks.
Lady Jet point guard and District 7AA MVP Emery Baragona recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Grace Baldwin also hit double-figures with 10 points and three rebounds.
CCHS’ Josi Smith also filled the stat sheet with five points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Saturday’s semifinal game was a bit closer than in years past. The teams were tied at 12 after one period, and the Lady Jackets led 16-15 in the second period before CCHS closed the half strong to lead 28-16 at the break.
“It’s been a long stretch since we’ve been able to play, and I think we were a little rusty,” said McWilliams. “We didn’t come out sharp.
“Hats off to Grundy County; they had a great game plan, and they were ready for us. We did a pretty good job of reacting to what they threw at us. It’s tournament time, and you’re always going to get a team’s best effort.”
Grundy County opened the third quarter with a 10-1 run to cut the CCHS lead to 29-26, but the Lady Jets never relinquished control of the lead. Cumberland County strung together a 7-2 run to end the third quarter ahead 36-28.
In the fourth quarter, Grundy County got no closer than seven points as CCHS closed out at the free throw line to win 54-40.
The win improves CCHS to 18-11 overall. It is the Lady Jets’ 39th consecutive District 7AA win.
Cumberland County hosted Sequatchie County on Monday in the District 7AA championship game. Results from the Monday game are online at www.crossville-chronicle.com
Cumberland County (54): Abby Houston 15, Emery Baragona 14, Grace Baldwin 10, Josi Smith 5, Nerissa Scarbrough 3, Jorja Anderson 3, Shelbi Smith 2, Madison Buffkin 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.