Three days of basketball at Heritage High School resulted in two wins for the Cumberland County Lady Jets.
CCHS picked up wins over Elizabethton and David Crockett, and fell to Covington during the Heritage Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Jets opened tournament play with a 53-29 victory over Elizabethton. CCHS freshman Jalynn Baldwin led all scorers with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Elizabethton started strong as they led CCHS 14-10 after the first quarter. Cumberland County’s defense then stepped up, as they held the Lady Cyclones to only 15 points through the next three quarters to win 53-29.
Cumberland County (53): Jalynn Baldwin 13, Emery Baragona 11, Abby Houston 9, Madison Buffkin 7, Nerissa Scarbrough 7, Grace Baldwin 3, Jorja Anderson 3
In the second round, CCHS faced Covington, who used a strong first quarter to defeat Cumberland County, 52-32. Covington outscored the Lady Jets 18-4 in the first quarter to propel them to the win.
Cumberland County (32): Jalynn Baldwin 10, Abby Houston 8, Emery Baragona 5, Nerissa Scarbrough 4, Tia Swallows 3, Beth Ann Brewer 2
The Lady Jets closed out their tournament play with a strong performance against David Crockett, as Cumberland County hit 14 three-pointers on their way to a 69-56 win.
Lady Jet guard Abby Houston hit seven three-pointers to score 21 points in the win.
CCHS currently sits at 7-7 overall and is scheduled to play next in the Border Battle in South Pittsburg Dec. 28-29.
Cumberland County (69): Abby Houston 21, Jorja Anderson 14, Nerissa Scarbrough 13, Emery Baragona 12, Jalynn Baldwin 8, Madison Buffkin 1
