The Cumberland County Lady Jets are starting the 2021-’22 season in the win column as they defeated Coalfield in their season opener, 75-61.
“I thought we played a great half of a game,” said new CCHS head coach Kim Cram-Torres. “I thought our first two quarters, we got a lot everything we wanted.
“The second half, we lost our focus and intensity,” she added. “That’s something that we have to change.”
Four Lady Jets scored in double-figures, led by junior Abby Houston with 19 points and sophomore Jalynn Baldwin with 13.
Junior point guard Emery Baragona had 12 points, along with 11 from Jorja Anderson.
“I thought a lot of kids played well,” Cram-Torres added. “We want to have some balance on the floor.”
Tuesday’s win was the first for Cram-Torres at Cumberland County following more than 200 in her career in California.
The fast start was signature Lady Jet basketball, as CCHS led 12-2 less than four minutes into the game.
“Fast starts are really important,” Cram-Torres said. “It’s difficult to play from behind, and you give yourself some wiggle room.
“We have to be able to handle having fast starts.”
Cumberland County put up an astounding 30 first-quarter points as they led the Yellow Jackets 30-11.
The impressive offensive performance continued in the second period as CCHS led 55-28 at halftime.
The Lady Jets cooled off in the third period after taking a more than 30-point lead, as they led 67-45 after three quarters.
Coalfield was able to trim the margin to 14 points by the final buzzer, giving the Lady Jets a 75-61 victory.
Cumberland County improves to 1-0 to start the year and faces Stewarts Creek and Cleveland on Saturday at Cleveland.
“We have to be better with our mindsets,” Cram-Torres said. “We need to become closers. That’s going to be our focus moving forward.”
Photos and video highlights from Tuesday’s win over Coalfield are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Cumberland County (75): Abby Houston 19, Jalynn Baldwin 13, Emery Baragona 12, Jorja Anderson 11, Josi Smith 6, Beth Ann Brewer 6, Grace Baldwin 3, Aliyah Hawkins 3, Aleaha Moore 2
