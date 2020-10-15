Luke Esco Tuttle, 52, of Rockwood, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born Oct. 30, 1967, in Elyria, OH, son of Othen Tuttle and Margie Ellen (Pelfrey) Tuttle. Luke worked as a truck driver and was of the Baptist faith. He is survi…