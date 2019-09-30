A balanced attack led the Cumberland County Lady Jets over non-district foe Kingston last Thursday 5-1.
Belle Christopher struck first for CCHS as she headed a corner kick into the net to give the Lady Jets a 1-0 lead.
Cumberland County capitalized on a corner kick later in the opening half as Nerissa Scarbrough scored off one as well, giving CCHS a 2-0 halftime lead.
Christopher notched an assist in the second half, passing to Jordan Herring for the third Lady Jet goal of the day.
After a second Herring goal put CCHS ahead 4-0, Kingston got on the board to make the score 4-1.
Lady Jet senior Lauren Randall put the exclamation point on the win, adding a goal late to finish off the 5-1 victory.
Cumberland County will travel to Oak Ridge Tuesday and Knox Central next Tuesday before district tournament action begins Oct. 14. The Lady Jets will be the District 6AA tournament’s overall No. 1 seed.
