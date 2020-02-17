For the third consecutive season, the Cumberland County Lady Jets have swept regular season District 7AA competition.
The Lady Jets finished their 8-0 run Friday night at Grundy County, where CCHS resisted a late push to win 65-47. Cumberland County is 28-0 against District 7AA foes the past three seasons.
“It’s been tough,” said CCHS coach Radhika Miller. “It’s taken a little longer to get everybody on the same page. They’ve worked hard, and the coaches have worked hard.
“We have an ‘X’ on our back, so we’re going to get everybody’s best game, whether we’ve got seniors or freshmen.”
Grundy County played their closest contest in three years against the Lady Jets Friday, as the Lady Jackets cut CCHS’ lead to only six points (47-41) early in the fourth period.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight, but we were able to knock them down when it counted,” Miller said. “This was a great environment to play in. We knew this would be a physical matchup with their size.”
CCHS outscored Grundy County 18-6 in the final period to win 65-47.
Leading the way for Cumberland County was freshman Emery Baragona, who totaled a double-double 25 points and 10 steals in the win.
The Lady Jets finished the regular season 10-14 overall and 8-0 in 7AA competition.
CCHS will next play Tuesday in the district tournament semifinals at Sequatchie County.
Cumberland County (65): Emery Baragona 25, Abby Houston 14, Grace Baldwin 10, Beth Ann Brewer 6, Josi Smith 4, Madison Buffkin 4, Jorjabel Anderson 2
