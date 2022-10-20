The Cumberland County High School Lady Jets ended their 2022 soccer season Tuesday in the region semifinals with a 3-1 loss to Anderson County.
“It was a tough loss,” CCHS head coach Cub Whitson said. “The hardest part of coaching is the end of the season when you know your team has given everything and it comes to an end anyways.”
The two teams battled throughout the first half. Anderson County found the net at the 26 minutes and made the score 1-0 at the half.
“Anderson’s striker was just great,” Whitson said. “We played tough and I though we had her contained, but she just found the net anyways.”
Anderson County added another goal about 2 1/2 minutes into the second half. Though his team was down 2-0, Whitson said they continued to fight to the end.
“I loved the effort we gave and that we fought till the end,” Whitson said.
Cumberland County’s Peyton Dunlap put Cumberland County on the board with 3 minutes and 48 seconds left in the game. Just seconds later, Anderson County answered, putting them up by two goals with 3:30 left to play.
“I legitimately thought we were going to tie it up and send it to overtime, but their striker got one in and took the wind out of us,” Whitson said.
Cumberland County ends their season with a 12-8-1 record.
“Overall, I am very proud of this team,” Whitson said. “We accomplished some goals and pushed as far as we could. This is a great group of girls who love being a part of our program. I can’t ask for much more than that.”
He also believes several players will be recognized for their season and regional performance with accolades in the coming weeks.
Anderson County, the District 5 champion, will face District 6 champ Livingston Academy Thursday following Livingston’s win over Kingston.
Both teams will advance to sectionals and an opportunity to qualify for the state tournament.
