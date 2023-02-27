After walking through the line at the end of the basketball game Saturday, where teams congratulate each other after winning or losing, Cumberland County senior teammates Abby Houston and Emery Baragona embraced. The Lady Jets had just lost a 55-49 decision to Tullahoma in the first round of the Region 4AAA tournament.
The CCHS season was over.
Houston and Baragona, along with every other Lady Jet, had done everything they could to keep their season alive, trying to find a way to survive and advance. Despite a furious comeback late, time ran out on Cumberland County.
“I didn’t think we got off to a very good start,” said CCHS coach Kim Cram-Torres. “There were were four really quick calls against us. I thought we did a good job of battling back, and I thought that was going to be good for us, but it seemed like we could never get any space between us and them.”
Cumberland County ended its season at 23-9.
“I don’t think we shot the ball very well, but that seemed to be the trend we have dealt with all year,” Cram-Torres said. “But I was really proud of the fact we battled back. We took a little bit of a lead, then we had some questionable calls go against us which hurt that momentum.”
The game was tied at 13 after the first period and, behind the shooting of Lily Melton, Tullahoma was able to take a 27-24 advantage at the half.
“We haven’t rebounded the ball very well all year,” Cram-Torres said. “We didn’t rebound the ball very well against White County at Tech in the district consolation, either, but we shot the ball well. That wasn’t the case against Tullahoma. We didn’t rebound the ball well, and we didn’t shoot the ball well. That is a really bad combination of events.”
The second half went back and forth. Baragona was hot from outside, and Jalynn Baldwin had a strong presence inside to help bring the Lady Jets back and help them close the gap with Tullahoma.
Baragona led Cumberland County in scoring with 20 points. Baldwin had 18 and Houston scored five. Jorja Anderson, Alexis Carroll and Aliyah Hawkins scored two points each.
Melton set the pace for Tullahoma with 20 points.
“I thought we had done some really good things in the first half, I just didn’t think we made the shots we needed,” Cram-Torres said. “Usually, the third quarter is pretty good to us so we felt confident, and I thought we did some really good things in the third quarter. But we just couldn’t sustain it.”
After their embrace, Baragona and Houston walked back to the locker room to be with their teammates.
“We just reminded the girls after the game we were proud of them and that they did, in fact, accomplish a lot,” Cram-Torres said. “We also reminded them the only opinions that matter are the opinions within the room, the opinions of their teammates and their coaches. I am very proud of the season they had, and I was very proud of their efforts.”
