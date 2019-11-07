The Cumberland County Lady Jets’ historic soccer season came to a close Wednesday night, as CCHS was defeated by South Gibson 1-0 in the TSSAA Class AA state tournament quarterfinals in Murfreesboro.
“It’s awesome getting here,” said CCHS coach Cub Whitson. “The girls definitely deserved it. They played hard every game this year.”
The 2019 Lady Jet soccer season was the most successful run in Crossville soccer history, as the Lady Jets went 14-4-4, won the District 6AA championship, Region 3AA championship, Class AA sectional and played in the TSSAA state tournament.
The Lady Jets join last season’s Jet boys team as the only soccer programs in Crossville history to make the state tournament.
“Soccer is growing in Cumberland County,” Whitson said. “It’s an entire community effort that’s making this happen. There’s a love of the game here that’s never been as widespread. People are getting more involved and good things are happening.”
In Wednesday’s game, South Gibson took a 1-0 lead with 32:10 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The Lady Hornets held off Cumberland County attacks from senior Lauren Randall and sophomore District 6AA MVP Belle Christopher throughout the second half.
“I can’t help but be a little frustrated,” Whitson added. “Just because we created chance after chance and didn’t get any clean looks. I felt like we could have came out on top.”
Wednesday’s state tournament game was the final contest in a Lady Jet uniform for six CCHS seniors: Shelbi Brewer, Maison Gargac, Tania Flores-Perdomo, Lauren Randall, Lauren Tabor and Alli Wilson.
“Getting that group to this point, it’s what every coach wants,” Whitson added. “It’s an awesome group. They truly deserved to be here.”
The Lady Jet program won’t be slowing down any time soon, as CCHS returns key players Belle Christopher, Jordan Herring, Madison Buffkin, Josi Smith, Beth Ann Brewer, Grace Baldwin, Nerissa Scarbrough, Chloe Reagan, Jade Norrod and Cassidy Browning for next season.
Buffkin, Randall, Baldwin, Christopher, Scarbrough and Smith were given postseason accolates in District 6AA this season, and will look to return to Murfreesboro next season.
