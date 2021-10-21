The Cumberland County Lady Jet soccer season came to a close Tuesday evening, as CCHS fell in the Region 3AA tournament semifinals to Kingston, 4-1.
CCHS got on the board first against the Lady Jackets as all-district selection Grace Baldwin found the back of the net for a Lady Jet goal with 24 minutes remaining in the first half.
Kingston would tie the game with 9:55 left in the opening half, sending the game into halftime tied at 1-1.
The second half was all Lady Jackets, as they scored three goals to take the victory.
Cumberland County finished 2021 with an 11-5-3 overall record and a runner-up trophy from the District 6AA tournament.
The Lady Jet senior class, including Belle Christopher, Josi Smith, Beth Ann Brewer, Jullian Moore, Katelyn Gross and Arianna Gonzalez, finished with three district runner-up trophies, a district championship, a region championship and a TSSAA Class AA state tournament appearance.
Tuesday wrapped up one of the most decorated Lady Jet careers of all time.
Christopher scored 65 goals and recorded 18 assists in four seasons. She was twice named District 6AA MVP and was an all-district selection four consecutive years, along with two all-Region 3AA selections.
