A late surge by White County was too much for the Cumberland County Lady Jets Tuesday night, as the Warriorettes defeated CCHS 65-56 in non-district action.
“They were coachable and bought in to our game plan,” said CCHS coach Radhika Miller. “That’s what I’m the most proud of. Tonight, they executed on what we intended on doing for about 35 minutes.
“Our mental errors in close games got us,” Miller added. “They were coachable, even in this loud environment.”
CCHS went toe-to-toe with an big, experienced Warriorette squad who is 16-5 overall this season. Miller credits her team’s preparation for the effort.
“You always try to find a balance of being prepared and overprepared,” Miller said. “We started working on our game plan for White County three days ago. We have been working man-to-man shell drill like no tomorrow on defending the paint and communication.”
Freshman Abby Houston and sophomore Josi Smith led the way for Cumberland County, as Houston poured in 26 points on six three-pointers.
Smith finished with 14 points, including nine in the fourth quarter.
White County looked prepared to run away with the victory early, as the Warriorettes led 19-10 after one quarter.
White County pushed their lead to 27-14 in the second frame before Cumberland County closed the gap to 30-24 at halftime.
Cumberland County’s comeback eventually gave them a brief lead (33-32) midway through the third period, as the teams traded blows throughout the rest of the third. CCHS and White County were tied at 40 going into the final eight minutes of action.
The Lady Jets were able to take a two-possession lead twice (49-44, 51-46)early in the fourth period.
White County’s experience and size then took control of the game, as the Warriorettes finished the game on a 19-5 run to pick up the 65-56 victory.
The loss drops Cumberland County to 7-13 overall. CCHS will take the court again Friday in District 7AA action at Sequatchie County (6-12, 1-2).
Cumberland County (56): Abby Houston 26, Josi Smith 14, Emery Baragona 8, Madison Buffkin 6, Beth Ann Brewer 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.