District tournament basketball is officially underway, and the Cumberland County Lady Jets were the first team to pick up a postseason victory Tuesday.
The Lady Jets held off a late rally by Bledsoe County to win the District 7AA semifinal contest 53-46 at Sequatchie County High School.
“They were very coachable late in the game,” said CCHS coach Radhika Miller. “They were hanging on every word we said on the sideline. The discipline we go through as a team throughout the entire season, that’s reflective in close games.”
After going into halftime ahead 26-25, the Lady Jets put together a strong third quarter to lead 41-33 to start the fourth period.
Bledsoe County didn’t go away quietly, as the Lady Warriors cut the CCHS lead to only three points (45-42) late in the contest.
Though Cumberland County struggled from the free throw line early, CCHS made them when they counted. Emery Baragona and Abby Houston hit 8-11 free throws in the final quarter to preserve the 53-46 win.
The Lady Jets will face host school Sequatchie County at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the District 7AA championship game.
Cumberland County (53): Emery Baragona 17, Abby Houston 9, Grace Baldwin 8, Josi Smith 6, Madison Buffkin 6, Shelbi Smith 4, Jorjabel Anderson 3
