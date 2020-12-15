The Cumberland County Lady Jets have found a game this week after two straight cancelations.
Tullahoma will make the trip to Crossville for a girls-only contest this Thursday, Dec. 17, for a JV and varsity game. JV Will tip off at 5 p.m., followed by varsity at 6:30 p.m.
Cumberland County's games at York on Monday and at home against Rhea County on Tuesday were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns from the opposing programs.
