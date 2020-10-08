The 2020 season for Cumberland County Lady Jet volleyball wrapped up this week, as CCHS was defeated in the District 8AA tournament semifinals by Livingston Academy on Monday.
Before their eventual defeat at the hands of the Lady Wildcats, Cumberland County posted a strong performance against Smith County in the tournament play-in game.
CCHS vs. Smith County
In order to advance to the semifinals, the No. 4-seeded Lady Jets first played Smith County in the play-in game to open Monday’s action.
CCHS put together three strong performances to defeat the Lady Owls 3-0.
“We started off slow, but once we got our rhythm, our girls really took over and started doing their job well,” said Cumberland County head coach Brandy Alley. “A tournament always adds an element of energy. When you have one game guaranteed, your girls will either step up or crumble, and we stepped up.”
A tight first set was won by CCHS 26-24, giving the Lady Jets a cushion moving forward.
Cumberland County took the second set 25-21 before wrapping up the game with a 25-15 victory in the third set.
CCHS vs. Livingston Academy
Following the play-in win, Cumberland County faced tournament No. 1 seed Livingston Academy, who showed why they’re the district’s strongest team with a 3-0 victory over CCHS.
Livingston’s victory ended Cumberland County’s season in the tournament semifinals, and CCHS seniors Taylor Todd, Alaysha Cydrus and Abi Huling played their final games for the Lady Jets.
Sydney Wallace was named all-district and all-tournament.
