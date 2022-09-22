Cumberland County High School senior point guard Emery Baragona will trade in her Lady Jets jersey for a University of the Cumberlands Patriots women’s basketball jersey.
Baragona signed a scholarship commitment with the team Monday during a reception at the CCHS library, surrounded by teammates, family and friends.
“She has put in hours upon hours of work to play college basketball,” said CCHS Lady Jets Head Coach Kim Cram-Torres. “That so many have come out to celebrate her is a testament to her personality, her likability and her work ethic.”
Baragona has been playing basketball since her early elementary days. Cram-Torres recalls watching her as play on the Homestead Elementary basketball team, saying her now-assistant coach Johnny Torres called the youth “stubborn and edgy.”
Baragona has collected accolades during her high school basketball career, including being named first-team all-district in 2021-’22. The team won 16 games last year and ended the season in the regional tournament, falling to eventual state champion Upperman High School with a 49-48 overtime loss.
Baragona led the Lady Jets with 16 points in that game.
“We’re excited,” said Cumberlands Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rick Reeves. “She’s a great fit to our program and with our players.”
Reeves said he had been watching Baragona’s career for 2-3 years, adding the senior student was highly recommended by her coaches and other coaches and players.
“Our players are thrilled she’s coming to University of the Cumberlands,” Reeves said.
Baragona agreed to a five-year scholarship, which includes summer school. Reeves said that all Cumberlands women’s basketball players who stayed with the school for four years graduated with a degree.
Baragona said she visited several schools before traveling to Williamsburg, KY, to the home campus of University of the Cumberlands.
“As soon as I was on campus, I just knew right away,” she said.
The liberal arts college serves about 19,000 students, though the home campus serves 2,500 students. Baragona said she appreciated the school’s religious connections. Reeves said the basketball team participates in numerous mission and service projects throughout the year.
“We use basketball to help others,” he said.
Baragona hopes to study education or possibly business. With the five-year scholarship commitment, she said she could pursue a master’s after completing a bachelor’s degree.
The Lady Jets will return to the court later this fall to kick off their 2022-’23 season.
